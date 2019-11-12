Fulton Bank announced Tuesday, Nov. 12, that it has purchased the wealth management business of APS Wealth Management in Camp Hill for an undisclosed price.
Established by Mike Chwastyk in 1994, APS had approximately $67 million in assets under management or administration when the transaction was completed Oct. 4.
Lancaster-based Fulton Bank had approximately $11 billion in assets under management or administration through its wealth management division, Fulton Financial Advisors, as of Oct. 4.
The transaction will “enhance our outreach to clients in central Pennsylvania,” said Curtis J. Myers, president and COO of Fulton Financial Corp., owner of Fulton Bank.