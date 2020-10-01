Fulton Bank disclosed Thursday it will close 21 branch offices system-wide in early January, including two here, to save $7 million in pre-tax operating expense a year.

Lancaster-based Fulton, the county’s biggest bank, said the closings are being implemented “to adapt to the evolving needs and expectations of its customers.” Accounts at those locations will be moved to nearby branches.

The local branches affected are at 20 McGovern Ave. and 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, Fulton said. Both locations have another Fulton branch within a mile.

The cuts will leave Fulton with 21 branches in the county and 202 across its five-state footprint.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the bank said the system-wide action will trigger $11.5 million in pre-tax costs, to be recognized in the third and fourth quarters of this year and the first quarter of 2021.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Northwest Bank to close 4 of its 14 Lancaster County offices in December Northwest Bank will close four of its 14 Lancaster County offices the week of Dec. 14, it an…

Fulton is the third bank to recently say it will reduce its Lancaster County branch network.

Although all three said the moves stem from consumers shifting to online means of banking rather than banking in person at branches, Northwest and Orrstown banks added that the COVID-19 outbreak has accelerated that trend.