The full impact of cuts at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health may be greater than the layoff of fewer than 65 people.

In announcing the cuts on Wednesday, CEO John Herman told staff that not filling “non-essential” vacancies was one of the strategies the health system is using to increase its operating margin.

It is not clear what positions the health system considers non-essential or how many of the open positions are being eliminated. John Lines, director of public relations and corporate communications, did not respond to an email and phone call from LNP | LancasterOnline on Thursday asking how many and which positions are not being filled.

LNP also received no response to questions asking exactly how many employees were laid off and the cost savings from the layoff and not filling positions. Herman’s announcement said “less than 1%” of the workforce and Lines said fewer than 65 people.

In the memo, in addition to not filling some vacancies, Herman recounted cost-savings of reducing use of agency labor and overtime. He said that was being done to better align staffing with lower patient demand since emerging from the pandemic.

Herman said LG Health had also reduced supply expenses, integrated nonclinical administrative services across Penn Medicine, and increased revenue through program expansion and improved access to existing services.

As of Thursday afternoon, LG Health listed 415 job openings on its hiring website.

Lines said Wednesday the health system employs 9,700. The nonprofit LG Health system is part of Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine. LG Health includes more than 300 primary-care and specialty physicians; outpatient and urgent care services; and four hospitals with a total of 786 licensed beds: Lancaster General Hospital, Women & Babies Hospital, Lancaster Rehabilitation Hospital and Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital.

As of June 2022, according to Penn Medicine financial documents, LG Health has a long-term debt of about $360 million. The disclosure to bond investors shows a steep drop in excess revenue over expenses from operations between 2021 and 2022. In 2021, LGH posted $99.6 million, and in 2022 it posted $30.3 million.

Employees told LNP | LancasterOnline they are concerned about not just layoffs but the unfilled positions.

An employee who contacted LNP | LancasterOnline said those laid off include leaders of the patient safety department and the nurses who track things like returns to the operating room and surgical complications, and people who help monitor suicidal patients.

Lines said Wednesday the positions being eliminated include support, administrative and executive roles, and COVID-related support staff.

One employee said staff are concerned they will have to take on more work because open positions won’t be filled. Even if those jobs are not patient-related those employees support the safety patients and staff.

LancasterOnline agreed not to use the name of two workers interviewed for this story because they are worried about retribution for speaking to the media.

LG Health’s cuts come even as the system has committed to spending hundreds of millions in infrastructure and service upgrades. The health system maintains that the expansion has immediately contributed to the hospital’s financial health.

The health system last fall moved LGH’s emergency entrance from Lime Street back to North Duke Street in downtown Lancaster, which was a major milestone in the multi-year, $182 million expansion and renovation of the hospital’s emergency department. Once the project is completed in summer 2024, the hospital will have nearly doubled its emergency department capacity, giving it 95 beds and the ability to handle 140,000 patient visits annually.

And in August, LG Health unveiled the $50 million Proton Therapy Center at the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute at 2102 Harrisburg Pike in East Hempfield Township. The facility would be just the second such advanced cancer treatment facility in Pennsylvania, with the other operated by Penn Medicine in Philadelphia.