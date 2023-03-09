The Federal Trade Commission has extended the public comment period on its proposed ban on non-compete agreements until April 19.

Comments can be made at lanc.news/FTC_comment. Originally, the comment period was set to end March 20.

Noncompete agreements, once reserved for high-level executives, are being used for all kinds of occupations and job levels including doctors, financial advisors and even warehouse workers and hairstylists, according to the FTC.

Critics have called non-compete agreements exploitative and anticapitalist, functioning to suppress wages, hinder innovation and stifle competition. Supporters say the agreements are an important tool to foster innovation and preserve competition. The Society for Human Resource Management said in a January statement that the FTC should differentiate between agreements designed to limit labor market mobility and those designed to protect confidential trade secrets or strategic planning.

The American Hospital Association also argued against the ban, saying that the Congress has not granted the FTC to act in such a sweeping manner. Even if it were allowed the association said now is not the time to upend the health care labor market.

As of Tuesday, more than 16,000 comments have been received about the proposed ban, including several from Pennsylvania medical professionals and including at least one from Lancaster County. The FTC estimates that its proposed ban would save consumers $148 billion in health costs annually.

