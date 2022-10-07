The Chick-fil-A in the Shoppes at Belmont has reopened after being closed for more than two weeks for what it called “upgrades and remodeling.”

The restaurant operator, Judy Shaffer, said in a newsletter that the 1579 Fruitville Pike location was closing on Sept. 17 to make the changes.

Messages left by LNP|LancasterOnline at the restaurant and with corporate offices were not returned Friday afternoon.

Shaffer and her husband, Matt, are the franchisees for the Chick-fil-A in Manheim Township, which opened in 2018. They also are franchisees for Lancaster County’s only other Chick-fil-A at 2467 E. Lincoln Hwy. in East Lampeter Township, which opened in 2011.

Customers had been directed to the East Lampeter Township location during closure of the Fruitville Pike location.