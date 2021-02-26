Front Porch Baking is going to open next month in Millersville.

Owned by Kristen Richards, Front Porch Baking previously had a stand at Lancaster Marketplace, a vendor market in Manheim Township’s Hawthorne Center, the Walmart-anchored shopping center along Fruitville Pike.

By mid-March, Richards said Front Porch Baking will open in a 750-square-foot spot at 513 Leaman Ave. in Millersville Center, the small shopping center along Route 999 that includes Wiley’s Pharmacy.

Front Porch Baking features naturally leavened breads and pastries made in small batches. In her new spot, Richards said she hopes to expand her bread and pastry offerings and also sell coffee. The new spot will be primarily a production area although some limited customer seating could be added.

Front Porch Baking is moving as Lancaster Marketplace is ending. The marketplace was originally slated to close by the end of February, although several vendors will be staying until May.

Lancaster Marketplace is closing because a single tenant has been found to lease the 13,300-square-foot space, according to Kevin Lapp, managing partner of Hawthorne Center, who declined to identify the new tenant.

Bio Box Address: 513 Leaman Ave., Millersville. Expected opening: mid-March. Info.: frontporchbakingco.com, facebook.com/frontporchbakingco.