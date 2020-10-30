A restaurant featuring Peruvian-style charcoal roasted chicken is opening Saturday in Lancaster.

Frisco’s takes a spot next to the Lancaster Science Factory at 454 New Holland Ave., the former home of Four54 Grill.

Frisco’s featured chicken marinated for two hours and then roasted for one hour in a charcoal-fired rotisserie. It is served whole or in quarters alongside a selection of side dishes that include yuca, Peruvian fried rice, roasted vegetables, roasted corn and plantains.

Frisco’s is owned by Francisco “Frisco” Gomez de la Torre along with Josh Rinier and David Gannet. The restaurant’s namesake grew up in Peru before moving at the age of 30 to the United States. He worked at a variety of hotel companies before getting laid off in the spring, when he pursued his longtime dream of opening a restaurant.

Frisco’s, which offers takeout and delivery, has seating capacity inside for 55, and room for 24 on a patio. It operates with 10 employees.

