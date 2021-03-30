For decades, kindness had an extra name in Quarryville: Dottie Tomlinson.

Tomlinson had a knack for making her customers at Dottie’s Snack Bar feel at home, a trait that turned it into a community fixture. She prepared delicious meals for luncheons and suppers at Quarryville Memorial United Methodist Church.

Tomlinson welcomed and mentored younger women in the Soroptimists International of Solanco, one of more than a dozen nonprofits she served. She even sponsored a fast-pitch softball team.

As long-time friend and neighbor Nancy Snider put it, “She never stopped doing for people. She just never did. She was just a special lady. There’s going to be such a void in Quarryville without her.”

Tomlinson, who died Saturday at age 88, was remembered by friends and family as a humble, loving and generous person who always saw the good in people.

“Mom never met a person she didn’t like. We’re going to miss her dearly,” said Carol Martin, one of her five daughters. Martin and her sister Daryl Funk, who bought the snack bar 20 years ago, plan to open Dottie’s, which is particularly known for its cheesesteak, in late April.

Anecdotes of Tomlinson’s giving, caring spirit often involved food – but not always.

‘She always had a smile’

“Apart from her skill with food, she was a woman of great humility who never once complained about anything,” said Pastor John Longmire, who served the Quarryville church from 1999 to 2008 and now serves at Hempfield United Methodist. “She always thought the best of everyone and would try to do her best on anything she was ever asked.”

Borough resident John Chase, who was a lifelong friend of Tomlinson and served on Quarryville Borough Council with her during her four-year term, echoed that view.

“She always had a smile for you and a nice word for you. I never saw her grumpy. Dottie was an upbeat person,” he said. Her giving mindset was reflected in her service to the borough, both on and off council, Chase added, describing her as “tireless.”

But food frequently was the way she expressed her gift for extravagant hospitality.

Longmire remembered asking Tomlinson if she could prepare a lunch when Quarryville Memorial hosted a meeting of its conference’s bishop and seven or so district superintendents. He got more than he expected.

“Dottie went all out,” he recalled. “She provided a full gourmet meal with a roast turkey, a side of ham and roast beef. I remember the bishop was stunned. They stayed for hours.”

Tomlinson is best known for co-founding Dottie’s with her husband Bill in 1968. Located on the town’s main drag of West Fourth Street, the seasonal business quickly became a focal point of the community.

“My first memory of Dottie’s was after my Little League games, as an 8 year old,” said area businessman Jeff Minnich. “If you lost, you could go and forget about the game. If you won, the ice cream was even sweeter.”

Borough Manager Scott Peiffer remembers going past Dottie’s as winter wound down while a high school student. When he could smell the aroma of onions on the grill as he went past, “it was a harbinger of spring. It was like seeing the first robin.”

Dottie’s also served the community another way, Peiffer pointed out. It was the first employer for many teenagers, giving them life lessons in responsibility and good work habits. “What a great service that is,” he said.