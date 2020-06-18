Small businesses in Lancaster County with 20 or fewer employees have until 6:59 p.m. Friday to apply for locally administered grants to offset the financial damage inflicted by COVID-19.

The Small Business Recovery & Sustainability Fund program is run by the Lancaster Chamber and the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County, and funded by $10 million in federal money allocated by the Lancaster County commissioners. Later, another $15 million in grants will be awarded to small businesses here.

The application period for the working capital grants of up to $35,000 began Monday. But recipients will not be selected on a first come, first served basis. Rather, once the application period ends, all applicants will be considered.

To apply, visit RecoveryLancaster.com.

Meanwhile, the chamber and EDC continue to offer free personal protective equipment to small businesses with 100 or fewer employees, an initiative funded with $6 million in federal money allocated by the commissioners.

RecoveryLancaster.com also is the place to sign up for the free PPE.