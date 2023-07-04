The mad frenzy for workers in Lancaster County may be calming down as the county’s labor force surpasses its pre-pandemic size.

“We’re seeing demand from companies looking for employees,” said Scott Fiore, owner of Manheim Township-based TriStarr Staffing. “(Hiring) is still active, and most employers that we speak to say it's not as high and off the charts (as it has been for the last two years.)”

A larger labor force in which there are more job applicants coupled with a slowing economy is leading some Lancaster County employers to offer fewer perks to new recruits as they try to avoid layoffs and keep the workers they’ve tried so hard to attract, according to a recent Economic Development Company of Lancaster County Economic Intelligence report.

“Because of the tight labor market no one wants to let go of workers,” EDC data analyst Rae Ann Miller said.

Throughout the region, most communities saw their labor forces and employment levels rebound in the past 12 months to pre-pandemic levels. Lancaster County’s labor force and employment have strengthened at a pace greater than neighboring counties, the EDC report said.

Lancaster County’s labor force in May was 290,945, according to nonseasonally preliminary data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That is almost 1% greater than May 2019, when there were 288,669 people working or looking for work. That is a stronger recovery than Berks and York, neighboring counties of similar size and makeup. York County’s labor force in May was 239,100, or about 0.4% higher than May 2019. Meanwhile, Berks County’s May 2019 labor force of 218,676 dropped 2.4% to 213,300 in May.

Lancaster County’s unemployment rate, not seasonally adjusted, ticked up in May as expected because more people typically enter the labor pool due to graduation and school letting out.

Between April and May, Lancaster County’s leisure and hospitality sector added more than 1,200 workers. Over the year, seven of the county’s 10 supersectors added jobs, with the largest gain in education and health services, which added more than 1,700 employees.

Miller said Lancaster County’s job market is still tight, despite the greater pool of applicants, and positive growth is still projected for businesses – just not as intense as the last two years.

Fiore agreed.

“We’re going to be in an environment where it is going to be tough to find people for a long time,” Fiore said.

Changes seen in hiring

Anecdotally, the EDC report said, business demand across industry sectors has remained strong over the past two years in Lancaster County, even as some sectors have struggled to return to 2019 employment levels. In general, Lancaster County’s diverse industry composition has helped to buffer the local economy during down cycles.

“Businesses in Lancaster County are reporting a return to more ‘normal’ conditions in several key areas that were disrupted by the pandemic,” Miller wrote in the report.

Lancaster County’s business performance is expected to remain positive through 2023, though with the pace moderating after two years of rapid growth, the EDC report said. Many business leaders’ 2024 outlooks are less certain, however.

“While still flagging concerns over labor supply, businesses in several key local industry sectors (manufacturing, health care and professional services) cite higher numbers of candidates for open positions in certain occupations,” the EDC report said. “After two-plus years, businesses are starting to experience fewer supply chain disruptions, yet many are paying attention to rising interest rates and noting tighter credit standards.”

To date, even with demand in certain business segments moderating, employers are reluctant to downsize their number of employees given the tight labor market and the challenges they faced over the past two years in hiring. Across industries, businesses had generated higher output with fewer people in 2020, 2021, and parts of 2022.

“With softening demand and after finally achieving a full headcount, some employers are choosing first to reduce a wide range of employee benefits practices that were previously implemented to attract new employees or to retain existing employees,” the EDC report noted. “Looking six to 12 months ahead, business leaders cite the challenge of striking a balance between changing business demand and sustainable headcounts.”

Fiore said he has started to see companies less inclined to offer remote work or hybrid schedules, two things workers are still interested in. That disconnect between what employers are willing to offer and what candidates are looking for is something he is watching with curiosity.

Also, companies are less likely to be looking at people who need more training or are asking for more than businesses are willing to pay, he said.

“The trajectory is more toward pre-COVID,” Fiore said. “If you are an employer looking for candidates it's still easier to find people, about the same as pre-COVID, and not as difficult as it has been in post-COVID.”