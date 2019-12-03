The owners of the former Carr’s restaurant space in downtown Lancaster unveiled another new restaurant this week.
C’est La Vie opened Monday at 18 N. Market St., the street level space next to Lancaster Central Market that had been part of the former Carr’s restaurant.
The casual French bistro complements Josephine’s Downtown a fine dining restaurant that opened in September in what had been the lower level of Carr’s.
Dean Oberholtzer and Daniel LeBoon are among the group that bought Carr’s restaurant in June and then created two restaurants at the spot.
LeBoon, the executive chef, described C’est La Vie as a “traditional, classic French bistro” where customers are encouraged to “come as you’re comfortable.”
The menu includes a variety of sandwiches and brick oven pizza as well as dinner entrees such as chicken, lamb shank, duck confit and steak.
Initially, the restaurant will be open only for dinner, although lunch will be added later in December. A Sunday brunch will also begin sometime next year.
Before opening C’est La Vie the owners spent three months on renovations that included adding new tables and chairs, putting in a full kitchen and adding a new prep room. They also installed large, slidable windows on the side next to Lancaster Central Market while putting up an awning under which they plan to have some outside seating.
A new vestibule creates an entrance off Market Street for C’est La Vie, separating it from the Josephine’s Downtown entrance just around the corner on Grant Street. They declined to estimate the cost of the renovations.
C’est La Vie will operate with around 20 employees. It has seating for around 70, including at a long bar, a larger communal table, and some banquette seats.
In downtown Lancaster, C’est La Vie now open in part of the former Carr’s restaurant. pic.twitter.com/ax0VcbfIKu— Chad Umble (@ChadUmbleLNP) December 3, 2019