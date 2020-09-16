Recovery Lancaster, the initiative that helps Lancaster County businesses safely cope with COVID-19, is starting a second, broader round of personal protective equipment giveaways.

This new round is open to businesses of any size as well as nonprofits seeking PPE for their volunteers. In the opening days of round two, more than 900 kits of gear and supplies have been requested.

In the first round, which was restricted to businesses with 100 or fewer employees, as well as nonprofits seeking PPE for staff, Recovery Lancaster delivered 4,798 kits of PPE.

For round two, Recovery Lancaster is accepting orders through Oct. 16. Businesses and nonprofits that previously received free PPE from Recovery Lancaster in round one are welcome to request additional supplies in round two.

The quantity and type of PPE to be given to an applicant depends on the size and type of the business or nonprofit that’s applying. Kits may include reusable and disposable masks, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, face shields and thermometers. Kits typically ship in two or three days of a request being received.

To apply, visit https://recoverylancaster.com/ppe/.

Recovery Lancaster is an initiative of the Lancaster Chamber and Economic Development Company of Lancaster County. The Lancaster County Commissioners are supporting the initiative by allocating $31 million of the county’s $95 million in federal CARES Act funding. That consists of $25 million for grants to small business and $6 million for PPE.