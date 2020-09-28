Thousands of small businesses in Lancaster County facing legal issues related to COVID-19 can get free legal guidance through Recovery Lancaster, it was announced Monday.

Recovery Lancaster, a joint initiative of the Lancaster Chamber and the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County, said the program is open to small businesses in the county with 20 or fewer employees. The county has 40,700 such businesses.

With the help of the Lancaster Bar Association, small businesses can get a free legal consultation up to one hour long.

Potential topics can include Paycheck Protection Program loans, debtor rights, employment law, bankruptcy, COVID-19 protocols, contract law, insurance law and landlord/tenant issues.

For more information, visit: https://recoverylancaster.com/business-guidance/.