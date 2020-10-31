A new building on Franklin & Marshall College’s campus has won an award from a prominent regional engineering and construction news source. The Winter Visual Arts Center, which opened in August, is unusual in several ways. It is equipped with geothermal heating and cooling, which transfers heat to or from the ground. The building was also designed to mimic and fit in with nearby trees, many of which are more than 100 years old, making them the oldest landmarks on campus. The building’s foundation walls are designed to remind viewers of tree roots and trunks, and its upper floors are suspended, reaching outward like branches.

The Center has four levels and is 70 percent glass. It includes teaching studios, galleries managed by the Phillips Museum of Art and an 84-seat cinema. The project cost about $23.1 million, is about 7,800 square feet and was built by Harrisburg-based construction company Poole Anderson. The Herman Arts building was previously at this location. “The Winter Visual Arts Center was such a fascinating project for Poole Anderson, its construction team, and for Franklin & Marshall College. This project is layered with many success stories that contributed to the overall successful completion of this project,” said Chad Lakatosh, Poole Anderson vice president and senior project executive.