Women’s clothing retailer Francesca’s says it plans to close nearly 240 stores as part of a bankruptcy reorganization as it seeks a buyer for the chain.

Francesca’s, which has around 700 U.S. stores, said it hopes to find a buyer by Jan. 20, 2021.

“After thoroughly evaluating all strategic alternatives, the Board of Directors unanimously agreed that pursuing a sale of the business is a necessary step forward for the business,” the company said in a press release.

In Lancaster County, Francesca’s has stores in Tanger Outlets and Park City Center. Neither store is on the announced list of slated closures.