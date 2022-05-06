Craft book and magazine publisher Fox Chapel Publishing Co., Inc. plans a $4 million expansion in Mount Joy that is expected to retain 50 jobs.

The East Petersburg-headquartered publisher plans to build a 37,500-square-foot addition to its existing 41,000-square-foot warehouse located at 950 Square St. in Mount Joy.

The company, a publisher of magazines like Woodworking and books on woodworking, quilting and drawing, was recently approved for a 15-year Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority $1.8 million loan at a 1.5 percent reset interest for the project. The loan is through the The loan is through the Lancaster County Economic Development Finance Corporation.

The new addition will allow for as many as nine pallets of books to be stacked vertically, giving the new warehouse a total capacity of 7,500 to 8,000 pallets of books, according to PIDA.

The total project cost is $4 million and Fox Chapel Publishing Co., Inc. has committed to retain 50 jobs within three years.

The loan was one of two approved for businesses in Lancaster. The other Lancaster loan went to farm equipment dealer Hoober Inc. in Leacock Township, along with seven other businesses in Beaver, Berks, Bucks, Dauphin, Erie and Fayette counties. The loans will help create a total of 45 jobs and retain about 330 jobs.

To date in 2022, PIDA has approved $8,845,000 in low-interest loans that have resulted in $16,170,748 in private investment and supported 269 created and retained full-time jobs, according to the state. Since 2015, PIDA has approved $361,778,277 in low-interest loans that have resulted in $727,981,169 in private investment and supported 14,765 created and retained full-time jobs.

According to its website, Fox Chapel Publishing got its start in 1991 when Alan Giagnocavo relocated to Lancaster County from Canada.

Originally, Fox Chapel published various cookbooks and distributed books with subject content including children's topics and quilting. Giagnocavo acquired copyright to George Lehman’s four-book carving pattern series, its inventory and a customer list.

Fox Chapel, according to its website, moved into its current headquarters in December 1996, a four-story, restored brick warehouse in East Petersburg.

Fox Chapel has published more than 200 books and introduces nearly 30 new titles each year, it said on its website. It launched its first magazine, Woodcarving Illustrated, in 1997. In the fall of 2000, it launched Scroll Saw Woodworking & Crafts magazine.

The company has expanded its offerings from woodworking to home improvement and cooking to arts and crafts, quilting, gardening and children’s books.