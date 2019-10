Fourmation Fitness, a fitness studio that specializes in functional group fitness workouts, has opened in Manheim Township.

Fourmation Fitness takes a 3,200-square foot space at 1521 Lititz Pike that is the former home of Rhubarb’s Market, which closed in May.

The new gym, which opened late last month, is owned by Steve and Krista Esh as well as Cheri Paige Fogleman. It operates with seven fitness coaches.

