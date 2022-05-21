This weekend, Four Seasons Family of Companies unveils a $30 million expansion of its East Cocalico Township distribution center.

Launched to handle what the company says has been “consistent double-digit growth before, during and since the pandemic,” the wholesale fresh food distributor expects the extra 135,000 square feet of space to also help with the roughly 850-employee company’s near constant search for new workers.

“One of the driving motivations for the expansion is to increase daytime work within our warehouse,” President and CEO Jason Hollinger said. “The additional space will allow us to pull more work to the daytime, reducing our need for so much nighttime work, which is not ideal for the body or a family life over the long-term.”

With 39 dock doors added to the previous 39, the company no longer has to do all its receiving during the day and all of its shipping at night. It now has enough dock doors to do some shipping during the daytime – the shift most workers prefer – while it simultaneously does its receiving.

“Because shipping is a more labor-intensive activity than receiving, we actually have a larger portion of our warehouse team works at night. We would just like to change that ratio, to get a larger portion in the daytime,” Hollinger said.

Investing for growth, efficiency

Hollinger said he expects the company to hire 30 to 60 employees in the coming years as the business grows, adding that the environment for hiring new employees “has been a little bit better than a year ago, but is still challenging.”

The energy-efficient expansion added a new “chill” zone to maintain organic meat and poultry, more space for cold storage, and 10 unique temperature zones ideal for storing or ripening a variety of produce.

Hollinger said the investment in new temperature-controlled storage areas for produce deepens the company’s long-standing goal of being the go-to midpoint for wholesale growers and buyers of fruits and vegetables.

“There’s a lot of companies that do logistics, but we’re very focused on produce,” he said.

Despite global supply chain issues that delayed some construction projects, Hollinger said the expansion that gives Four Seasons 385,000 square feet of total space at its 400 Wabash Road headquarters and distribution center was “on time and on budget.”

Securing building materials early shielded the project from most of the supply chain issues that caused delays for other construction projects, Hollinger said.

The Four Seasons Family of Companies dates to 1976, when Hollinger’s father David founded Four Seasons Produce, which now serves customers from Vermont to North Carolina.

Still entirely owned by members of the Hollinger family, Four Seasons Produce is a full-service wholesale distributor of organic, local, and conventional fruits and vegetables, plus organic meats, eggs, dairy and beverages.

Other Four Seasons companies include: Sunrise Logistics, a third-party logistics and freight solutions-provider business that helps grower-shippers and producers get their products to market; Earth Source, an importing business; and Sunrise Transport, a fleet of more than 120 refrigerated trucks and tractor-trailers that fills warehouse and direct-to-store orders.