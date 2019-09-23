Four Lancaster County apprentices received top scores at the annual craft competition held Saturday by the Keystone Chapter of Associated Builders & Contractors in Manheim.
The winners each received a $75 gift card and advanced to the 2020 national craft competition in Nashville, Tennessee next March.
The trades, winners and their employers are: sheet metal — Jarrad Fulgenzi of Lancaster, Frey Lutz Corp.; electrical — Sean Herr of Lancaster, John E. Fullerton; plumbing — Jeremy Spangler of Conestoga, Haller Enterprises; and carpentry — Brandon Thomas of Ronks, Warfel Construction.
The timed competition consists of a written test, which accounts for 25% of the total score, and a hands-on test, which accounts for the other 75%.