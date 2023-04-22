Amid a discussion of a slowing regional economy, Ryotaro Tashiro, senior outlook economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, shared some good news with the Rotary Club of Lancaster recently.

Here are four takeaways from the session on April 12 at the Farm and Home Center in Lancaster city.

Travel is up

Not everything is not doom and gloom; there are some positives in the economy, Tashiro said. In the past six months, people are coming back to what they could not do in the past 24 months or go due to the pandemic, particularly when it comes to travel, Tashiro said. Transportation Security Administration checkpoint volumes show that air travel has surpassed 2019 numbers. Travel has seen solid recovery despite concerns about COVID-19, an industry staff shortage and surge in travel-related prices.

“I think this data really shows that especially since the last holiday season a lot of American travelers are comfortable enough to travel by air, “ Tashiro said.

People are traveling more frequently now, too. He said hotel occupancy and restaurant data show similar trends.

Resilient labor market

Many areas in the region are reporting full jobs recovery from the pandemic and some are surpassing the employment levels of February 2020 right before the pandemic, including Lancaster County.

He noted there is some unevenness in the labor market, with some sectors such as leisure and hospitality still not making up the jobs lost during the pandemic. In Lancaster County, education and health services and information sectors are still just below their pre-pandemic jobs levels.

Tashiro said the unemployment for the area - 3% as of February 2023 - is lower than before the pandemic, so this data suggests the Lancaster County employment market remains fairly strong.

Tashiro pointed out that nationally the labor participation rate among prime age workers has also improved. Participation rate measures how many people are working out of the whole population, and prime age is considered to be 25 to 54. The rate nationally for prime age workers is 83.1%. Lancaster County’s prime age participation rate is even higher, 84.4%, according to the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board.

Tashiro said it is encouraging to see a consistent increase in the labor force participation because lack of labor has been a problem since the pandemic.

Supply chain struggles

The Federal Reserve publishes a monthly business survey outlook for the manufacturing and service sectors. A surprise in March’s survey was that a lot of businesses in the region reported having supply chain issues. It was a surprise because the index recently introduced by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York indicates supply chain pressures are relatively low nationally, Tashiro said.

Fifty-nine percent of manufacturing businesses in the region said they are experiencing moderate or significant supply chain constraints in the first quarter of 2023. Thirty-three percent of nonmanufacturing businesses in the region are also seeing supply chain constraints, according to the survey. By region, Tashiro is referring to the area included in the Fed’s Third District, which includes most of Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and northern Delaware.

Many of the firms are experiencing various constraints to their business operations, and expect the trend to continue in the next six months, Tashiro said.

Shelter costs are now driving inflation

What is interesting in the current episode of inflation is that the driving factor changes, Tashiro said. Starting in early mid-2021, commodities and energy, largely impacted by supply/demand mismatches coming out of the pandemic, drove inflation. Then, energy and food price increases were further exacerbated by the Russian war on Ukraine in 2022. Now inflationary pressures lessened in energy and core goods but rent and housing are the main driver of overall inflation, Tashiro said.

The key in assessing inflation for the next few months is wage increases. He said if wage increases come down then we could see inflation decelerate in the sector that includes rent and housing.

As the Federal Open Markets Committee has raised interest rates, the impact of the high interest rate environment has affected the housing market, Tashiro said. A median home stays on the market for much longer than it did one year ago. In Pennsylvania that’s an average of 34.1 days.