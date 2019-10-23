The former CEO of Worley & Obetz, who’s accused of orchestrating a 15-year fraud that destroyed the company, is scheduled to enter his plea to the charges on Friday.

Jeff Lyons, 58, of Lancaster, is set to appear at 2 p.m. in federal court in Reading before U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Schmehl.

Lyons is accused of one count of bank fraud, one count of tax evasion and one count of aiding and abetting. He was charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Philadelphia on Oct. 8.

Lyons spent 19 years as CEO of Worley & Obetz, a Manheim-based provider of gasoline, biodiesel fuel, home heating oil and propane.

Federal prosecutors allege that Lyons “grossly inflated” Worley & Obetz’s financial statements with phony revenues, receivables and profits that helped persuade Fulton Bank to loan more than $60 million to the company.

Lyons also showed the bank a falsified version of Worley & Obetz’s contract with its biggest customer, Giant Food Stores, that he prepared to help substantiate the phony financial statements, prosecutors say.

Prosecutors say that Fulton Bank “relied upon” those doctored financial documents in its decision to loan the money.

With Worley & Obetz’s accounts swollen with the borrowed funds, Lyons tapped those accounts to build a personal real-estate portfolio of a half-dozen investment and vacation properties, according to bankruptcy court records.

He also used company money to pay more than $1 million in personal expenses, prosecutors say.

Lyons allegedly carried out the scheme with the help of two Worley & Obetz’s controllers, who produced the financial documents that displayed the altered figures concocted by Lyons.

They also were charged with bank fraud.

The first controller, Karen Connelly, 65, of Manheim, has yet to enter a plea. She allegedly assisted Lyons for the first 13 years of the scheme, until she retired. Her successor, Judith Avilez, 58, of Elizabethtown, has pleaded not guilty and is free on $50,000 bail.

The scheme was uncovered in May 2018 after Lyons skipped town rather than attend a meeting with another Worley & Obetz executive and a representative of Giant. He was fired that day.

Three weeks later, after a plan to rescue the company failed, Worley & Obetz abruptly closed and filed for bankruptcy liquidation; all 200 or so employees lost their jobs as a result.