Former Lancaster County Workforce Development Board Executive Director Cathy Rychalsky will receive $175,000 after settling her discrimination lawsuit against the agency and county.

“Ms. Rychalsky settled her claims against the County and the Board for $175,000,” wrote her attorney Derek Demeri, in an emailed response to questions from LNP | LancasterOnline. “She is equally excited to move on from her allegations and focus on new chapters in her life.”

Meanwhile, the workforce board has reached an agreement with the state Department of Labor & Industry over accusations of racism. Rychalsky had maintained that the board fired her because she had spoken out about racism at the agency. The board said it fired her for insubordination and for violation of the board confidentiality and computer use policies. The board has denied the accusations of racism.

The board’s agreement with the state was signed Jan. 13 and imposes several requirements regarding personnel and policies, some of which must be reviewed and approved by the state.

Among the agreement’s stipulations is a requirement that the board fill its assistant director position and establish that person as the equal opportunity officer, a designation required by federal law. The board also must document the person is trained in nondiscrimination policy and practice.

It also requires the board hold comprehensive training of employees and board members on equal opportunity laws with emphasis on anti-discrimination provisions of those laws. The training has to be conducted within three months.

On Jan. 26, the board appointed Valerie Hatfield as assistant director. Hatfield has been with the organization since 2016 and has previously served the board as PA CareerLink Center administrator, youth and community engagement officer and in other positions.

Hatfield will not be taking on the equal opportunity oversight, a board spokesperson said Wednesday. That position has yet to be filled.

The board responded regarding the conciliation agreement:

"Since its inception, Lancaster County Workforce Development Board has worked to create an environment free of discrimination and accepting of all team members. LCWDB is committed to continuing our intentional efforts to ensure every employee and partner feels respected, valued, and heard.”

Also at that special meeting the board hired two human resources consultants and a public relations agency at a cost of up to $30,000.

The agreement requires that the workforce review and revise evaluation and complaint policies and submit them to the state for review and approval. The agreement also requires that the agency conduct biannual reviews of all employees, focusing on each employee's performance in areas of nondiscrimination and equal opportunity.

The workforce board is responsible for overseeing unemployment aid and workforce development in the county. It has had a year of turmoil since Rychalsky submitted her resignation last January and publicly accused it of allowing a hostile environment against people of color.

The board fired Rychalsky before her resignation took effect. She later sued the board and Lancaster County, which oversees the board, alleging discrimination and retaliation against a whistleblower.

In September, a state investigation found the board had a hostile work environment for people of color, a finding the board disputed. The board also saw a change in leadership and turnover of staff.

The board did not respond to an LNP | LancasterOnline request for comment on Wednesday.

Lancaster’s board is one of 22 in the state. It operates as a nonprofit organization with a budget of $6 million and board members appointed by the county commissioners. The board oversees the PA CareerLink Center, a publicly funded one-stop service center for people seeking jobs. Prior to the pandemic, more than 35,000 job-seeking visitors a year came to CareerLink. More than 700 businesses use its services annually.