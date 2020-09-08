The former Toys R Us store on Harrisburg Pike at Route 30 will become an outpatient site for Penn State Health.

The health system announced its plan Tuesday morning, indicating the vacant property will be redeveloped in conjunction with property owner High Associates. Penn State Health will lease the property from High.

To open in winter 2021, the 47,000-square-foot outpatient center represents another major step by Penn State Health into the Lancaster County health care market.

Penn State Health has a hospital under construction in East Hempfield Township, near State Road. It also has opened another outpatient site at 2221 Noll Drive, off Rohrerstown Road, also in East Hempfield Township. Both are on the west side of Lancaster. The outpatient center on Harrisburg Pike is on the north side of Lancaster.

This second outpatient site will include 30,000 square feet of medical office space that will house a variety of medical and surgical specialties and outpatient services, such as imaging and lab testing. Construction will begin in the spring.

“The outpatient services in this new facility will support the growing demand in the community from both patients and referring physicians,” said Dr. Peter Dillon, executive vice president and chief clinical officer, Penn State Health, in a prepared statement.

The Toys R Us store closed in June 2018, as its parent company filed for bankruptcy and liquidated all 375 of its stores, after failing to find a buyer who would continue to operate some of them. The local store, at 1430 Harrisburg Pike, had operated here for 29 years.

High bought the idle property – which adjoins its Crossings at Conestoga Creek mixed-use project, anchored by Wegmans -- in May 2019 for $4.75 million.

At the time, High said it had no immediate plans for the 6.3-acre tract, saying only it would redevelop the property in a way that would be “consistent with our vision” for the Crossings.