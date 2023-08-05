The dozens of illuminated Christmas trees glowing in the darkened moon room have been gone for 20 years, and this week the rest of the former Rebman’s store in Lancaster city will follow.

Demolition is set to begin this week at 800 S. Queen St. as a developer prepares to replace the local retail icon with one of the city’s largest subsidized affordable housing projects in decades.

OZ Fund Inc., led by Pequea Township-based businessman Jeremy Feakins, has approval to build a four-story building with 52 apartments and a convenience store on the site. Units will be reserved for households making less than 80% of the area’s median income – which amounts to $72,150 for a family of four.

The apartments are expected to be available sometime in the second half of 2024, with rents beginning at $1,000 per month.

“When I started reading about the shortage of accommodation in Lancaster – really good, decent rental accommodation at a price point that working families could afford – I began to look at that a lot deeper and thought that this would just make a really nice project at the entrance to Lancaster city,” Feakins said.

Rebman’s was Lancaster city’s source for decorations, not just for Christmas, but for every holiday, for nearly a century.

Earl Rebman started his business in 1909, making candy in his home kitchen for Easter and other occasions. However, the beginning of the Rebman's retail organization dates to 1919, when Rebman sold Christmas merchandise from a wheelbarrow in Penn Square. The story became a legend in the family and in the community.

Eventually what became Rebman’s moved up from a wheelbarrow to brick-and-mortar sites, and 800 S. Queen St. was the store’s home for most of that time. The building that sits on the site today operated from 1985 to 2003, and replaced the original, 1959 store that burned in a fire in 1984.

The Rebman family sold the property to Feakins in 2005. Plans to redevelop the site as a supermarket or a warehouse failed to materialize. But in 2017, the site was designated a federal opportunity zone along with most of southeast Lancaster city, offering tax breaks to investors in projects in the area. By that time, Feakins’ plans for the site had shifted to alleviating the city’s affordable housing need, inspired in part by his own experience growing up in public housing.

Delays and modifications

The opportunity zone was a chance to attract investment for the project. But like other affordable housing projects in the city, such as HDC MidAtlantic’s proposed apartments on College Avenue, there have been challenges finding funding and getting community support.

Raising capital for the project took longer than expected. Feakins blamed the pandemic for making it harder to meet with potential investors. The OZ Fund is only open to private investors with annual income of at least $200,000, and the minimum investment is $50,000. Post-pandemic, it had to overcome rising interest rates. Feakins said public funding has helped. The state awarded $1.8 million in grants to OZ Fund for the project. OZ Fund also received a $1.8 million low-interest state loan for the project’s green roof and stormwater facilities.

“We’re not as affected as other developers who don’t have that. All those grants and no-cost funding, so we’re able to keep our rents affordable,” he said.

Original plans for the property called for 20 additional apartments, and more commercial space, but only about half of the parking spaces required. Neighbors raised concerns that a lack of off-street parking spaces on the property would create parking issues on surrounding streets. The project was ultimately redesigned with fewer apartments and 69 parking spaces.

Kirsten Krimmel, a Highland Avenue resident, met with neighbors and relayed those concerns to the developer during the planning process. She said the project will still effect on-street parking, but less than the original proposal.

“I don't think that there's ever a time when everyone in the neighborhood is going to be 100% happy with any development that occurs or any change that occurs,” she said. “But I do feel that the changes that were made were made in good faith.”

What’s next

Feakins has been in communication with other communities with opportunity zones about developing similar projects. OZ Fund hasn’t met its original $20 million fundraising goal – Feakins declined to say the current total, but said it has raised enough to fully fund 800 S. Queen St. He continues to meet with potential investors as the fund looks at opportunity zones in Columbia, Coatesville (Chester County) and Hagerstown, Maryland.

The City of Lancaster is planning for more development in the neighborhood surrounding 800 S. Queen St. Its draft comprehensive plan calls for a mix of residential and commercial development to interact with the nearby Conestoga River, including repurposing the city’s existing public works building on Fairview Avenue.

Feakins said the apartments will be a step toward those goals.

“It is going to transform that area,” he said.