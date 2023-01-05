LSC Communications is closing its two Lancaster County factories, the remnants of the longtime county company R.R. Donnelley, and laying off 656 people by March 31.

Lancaster West, 1375 Harrisburg Pike, currently employs 380 workers, and Lancaster East, 216 Greenfield Road, employs 276, according to notice with the Department of Labor and Industry. Both printing plants are in Lancaster city.

Private equity firm Atlas Holdings acquired the plants as part of a $347.5 million bankruptcy sale of LSC Communications in December 2020.

At the time the plants employed about 1,200 people producing magazines, catalogs and newspaper advertising inserts.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated.