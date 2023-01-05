LSC Communications officials say they are closing its two Lancaster County factories, the remnants of the longtime county company R.R. Donnelley, because demand for print catalogs and magazines has declined. Six-hundred-fifty-six workers are expected to lose their jobs by March 31.

Lancaster West, 1375 Harrisburg Pike, currently employs 380 workers, and Lancaster East, 216 Greenfield Road, employs 276, according to a notice with the Department of Labor and Industry. Both printing plants are in Lancaster city. Workers there are not part of a union.

Greenwich, Connecticut-based private equity firm Atlas Holdings acquired the plants as part of a $347.5 million bankruptcy sale of LSC Communications in December 2020.

At the time the plants employed about 1,200 people producing magazines, catalogs and newspaper advertising inserts.

The company told LNP | LancasterOnline it plans to consolidate some print operations in 2023, including the two Lancaster print facilities. Work currently produced here will move to long-run print facilities in Maple Grove, Minnesota, and Warsaw, Indiana. Customers will continue to be served without interruption, a company spokesperson said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline.

“LSC’s Leadership Team will be working closely with all affected associates in Lancaster, providing severance packages, job placement assistance and facilitating local support,” wrote Melissa Noebes, senior vice president marketing and communications for LSC Communications.

The Lancaster facilities are expected to remain operational until the second quarter of 2023.

“LSC emerged from bankruptcy a few years ago and we’ve been doing everything possible, through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, to stabilize our business and plan for growth in the future,” said CEO Stephanie Mains in a prepared statement.

Mains said demand for long-run catalog and magazine printing has continued to decline, while paper and ink costs continue to rise.

“Our customers are reducing their page counts and print runs, and some are converting to other marketing channels, forcing us to closely examine our operations and position ourselves for winning in a new marketplace,” Mains said.

She emphasized that the decision had nothing to do with the quality of work at the Lancaster plants.

“The consolidation decision was made after having exhausted all other options for the business. It has zero to do with our team members’ abilities or commitment; they are exceptional workers and people, and we’re doing everything possible to support them during this transition period,” Mains said. “Our Lancaster employees have earned their place in the rich history of American printing, and we are thankful for their contributions to the company and their local community.”