A used-car dealer is moving his business to the former Lancaster Mitsubishi dealership at North Prince Street and McGovern Avenue.

Matt Gibbel is relocating his Auto Traders International to the 1009 N. Prince St. property, which he is buying for an undisclosed price, from Ephrata.

The 4-acre city property comes with a 10-bay service center, 20,000-square-foot body shop and outstanding visibility to passersby.

“Probably the thing that brought me here the most was the opportunity to offer service and body-shop work to our customers,” two features that Auto Traders lacked at its prior site, said Gibbel.

Auto Traders was founded in 2002 by Norm Kurtz, owner of Twin Pines auto dealership, then on Route 322 in Ephrata. Gibbel bought the 1922 W. Main St. business in January 2019.

Gibbel, 35, of Lititz, is a Houghton College graduate who’s been working in the wholesale and retail used-car business since 2008.

Lancaster Mitsubishi closed at the beginning of February, ending 32 years of operation. It had been at the North Prince Street property, near the Lancaster Amtrak station, since 2012.

Before that, the site was home to LLM Motors, a used-car business, and prior to that, the long-time home of Lancaster Lincoln-Mercury.

Gibbel said he will honor memberships in the LLM Club, which the prior ownership gave to customers who bought new or used cars from the location while it was a Lincoln-Mercury, LLM or Mitsubishi store. The memberships are good for discounts on service and inspections.

The Auto Traders body shop and service center at the North Prince Street property opened on Feb. 10, according to Gibbel. Those operations together have 20 employees.

He expects to begin selling used cars and trucks there by April 1, pending state approval of him relocating that business from Ephrata.

His focus will continue to be “fun cars and clean trucks,” as it was in Ephrata, plus whatever other types of vehicles customers want, said Gibbel. “We’ll have to see what sells here,” he said.

While the size of his inventory remains to be determined, said Gibbel, his business philosophy is certain. “My vision is to be the most trusted auto dealership in the region,” he said.