More than five years after the Iron Horse Inn closed in Strasburg, the owners of the property are wrapping up a renovation that’s turning the historic hotel and restaurant property into commercial and residential space.

Rick and Denise Waller bought the restaurant in 2003 and subsequently renovated part of the property at 135 E. Main St. that originally opened as a hotel in 1880. But the Wallers closed the restaurant in January 2015, and decided last year to renovate it for office or residential use.

Work added new HVAC and electrical systems and also restored the original white and yellow pine flooring. Original doors and trim were also restore for the building rechristened as the Offices at The Hotel Strasburg.

The earliest section of the building at 135 E. Main St. dates to 1870, with an addition added in 1902, when it was called The Hotel Strasburg. The 3-story building has around 1,600-square feet of leasable space per floor. The work on the second and third floors should wrap up in July, the Wallers said.

When the Wallers operated the Iron Horse Inn restaurant, it had inside seating for around 70, as well as room for about 20 outside.

