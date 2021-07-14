The former controller of The Income Store has settled a lawsuit alleging he helped carry out the company’s $100 million Ponzi scheme, agreeing to pay an undisclosed sum but denying any liability.

William Longcore was accused in December of aiding and abetting the fraud, among other offenses, a year after the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission got a federal judge to freeze the company’s assets and appoint a receiver to sell those assets and recoup any tainted payments.

According to the receiver’s lawsuit, filed in Philadelphia federal court, the Lancaster resident was paid $430,000 from September 2017 through November 2019, a time when he “oversaw most, if not all,” The Income Store’s financial transactions.

In that role, Longcore “knew or should have known” The Income Store was scamming its investors, contended the receiver, Melanie Damian, in her complaint filed against him.

“Longcore knowingly and substantially assisted (Kenneth Courtright, company founder and alleged mastermind of the scam) in perpetuating the fraudulent scheme and the Ponzi scheme over the course of more than two years by, among other things, making and receiving payments to investors …,” alleged Damian in her lawsuit.

Longcore, of Empire Circle, off Harrisburg Pike, settled the lawsuit in May, getting it permanently dismissed in exchange for an undisclosed payment, said Damian’s attorneys and Longcore’s attorney. In the settlement, they said Tuesday, Longcore denied any liability.