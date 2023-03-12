It’s been nearly five years since the site of the former Howard Johnson’s hotel and restaurant in East Lampeter Township was cleared and offered for lease, creating a blank slate for redevelopment in a prime commercial area.

Sitting at the southeast corner of Route 30 and Oakview Drive, the 4.6-acre site is near the intersection of routes 462 and 30, at the western gateway to a busy commercial stretch that includes Tanger Outlets, Dutch Wonderland, Target and American Music Theater.

“Ideal site for high profile retail, fast food/(quick-service restaurant), auto sales & service, car wash, hotel, bank and more,” reads a brochure description from U.S. Commercial Realty, which is offering the site for a ground lease. In a ground lease, a tenant develops the property and then signs a long-term lease, but the ownership doesn’t change.

A developer is currently conducting a traffic study for a possible convenience store on the site, but a deal is far from being finalized. The building of a new convenience store would end the delay in remaking a high-profile property which over the years has prompted multiple emails to Lancaster Watchdog from readers who have wondered why the site was cleared and then has remained vacant for so long.

A review of county property records and interviews with state and local officials as well as a real estate agent with knowledge of the property reveals some of the possible reasons for a delay in developing the property whose unique complications are used as a case study in a local college real estate course.

A turning point becomes a sticking point

The challenges of the property at 2100 Lincoln Highway East include the location of an access drive that still offers left turns for Route 30 westbound traffic as well as its being part of a condominium association which would have a say over some key changes. Those factors have likely contributed to it being largely untouched since demolition in 2018 of the Budget Host Inn that still had the distinctive orange roof from when it was a Howard Johnson’s.

The property, which is in a highway commercial zone, is owned by Vinod Patel, whose father Premjibhai Patel, bought the Howard Johnson’s in 1994 from its former operator. The hotel, which debuted as a Howard Johnson’s in 1966, continued under that name until 2011, when it became a Budget Host Inn.

A message left for Vinod Patel with Dan Berger, the president of U.S. Commercial Realty, was not returned. Citing a confidentiality agreement, Berger declined to comment on the site’s history or any redevelopment possibilities.

The demolition of the hotel on the site, which was estimated to cost $350,000 in a permit filed May 2018, is part of what added some complexity to the any redevelopment plan, according to Blaze Cambruzzi, managing director of True Commercial Realty, which previously had the listing for the property.

“It’s a leveled site, so now it’s a land development plan, and a land development plan will entail all the standard processes,” said Cambruzzi, who says he discusses the property in a “Real Estate Fundamentals” class he teaches at Millersville University.

The process of winning approval for a subdivision and land development plan is the most comprehensive of municipal reviews, entailing a full-scale look at issues such as traffic, setbacks, stormwater management and landscaping. In contrast, an adaptive reuse of an existing building – such as the former Howard Johnson’s restaurant and hotel – would not have triggered such a comprehensive review.

Subject to the subdivision and land development planning process, Cambruzzi says the tract could have one of its most valuable attributes diminished, namely, its access from Route 30.

Currently the site has access to and from Route 30 from an entryway that forms a shared road between the site and the Dunkin’ and Wyngate by Wyndam hotel to the east. Crucially, vehicles travelling westbound on Route 30 can currently turn left from a center lane directly into the site by crossing two lanes of traffic.

While adding immeasurably to ease of access to the property, Cambruzzi said such turns would almost certainly be seen as problematic during a review of traffic patterns conducted as part of a subdivision and land development plan.

“If you’re doing a left in and crossing one lane with high traffic, that’s a challenge. If you’re doing a left in and crossing two lanes, that’s always a red flag,” Cambruzzi said.

A likely requirement would be new curbing that would eliminate left turns from Route 30 into the site, Cambruzzi said. Such a change would be especially likely, Cambruzzi says, since the property is along a 3-mile stretch of Route 30 that East Lampeter Township officials have been scrutinizing for ways to add safety and walkability.

Condo association complication

Giving up left turns directly onto to site in exchange for being able to develop the property would likely be viewed as a fine tradeoff, Cambruzzi said. Yet a potential sticking point is something that ties a handful of properties in the area together: the Lincoln Commons Condominium Association.

Created in March 2018, the condo association’s originating document was filed with the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds. It describes the association as consisting of four parcels: the Dunkin’ at 2120 Lincoln Highway East, The Wyngate by Wyndam hotel at 2110 Lincoln Highway East, the storage units at 2140 Lincoln Highway East and the former Howard Johnson site at 2110 Lincoln Highway East.

The access drive is part of the common area of the condominium association, meaning the condo association – and not just the owner of the former Howard Johnson’s site –would have to agree to any changes made to the entryway, such as limiting left turns from Route 30.

But limiting turns would only be a hindrance for some of the existing businesses in the condo association. Without the option to make a left turn, someone heading westbound on Route 30 who wanted to visit the Dunkin’ or the Wyngate would have to take a much longer route, beginning with a left turn onto Oakview Drive from Route 30 and then another left from an access drive to get into the site.

“What would be the motivation for the hotel and Dunkin’ owners to be in favor of that?” Cambruzzi said.

Without the sole ability to make a change, the owner or redeveloper of the former Howard Johnson’s property would have to get agreement from other members of the condo association, for whom the change could only offer drawbacks.

The four parcels of the Lincoln Commons Condominium Association are owned by Vinod Patel and his brother Mahesh Patel, with Vinod owning the former Howard Johnson’s site and the storage units and Mahesh owning sites with Dunkin’ and the Wyngate by Wyndham. Efforts to reach Mahesh Patel were unsuccessful.

Cambruzzi says creating a condominium association can be common in older commercial tracts, especially when the original developers want to pass along businesses on one parcel to the next generation. The arrangement separates income-producing elements of a property but can complicate decisions impacting all the units, which Cambruzzi says is a factor here.

There are signs, however, that any deadlock is about to be broken.

Dave Thompson, a spokesperson for the state Department of Transportation, confirmed that a developer is currently working on a traffic study that would be included in a submission for a PennDOT highway occupancy permit needed to build on the site.

Since the application has not been submitted, Thompson said he could not share any details about the developer or the development. Nevertheless, he did confirm that it would be for a “proposed convenience store.”

