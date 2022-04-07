The former Flexsteel furniture plant in East Lampeter Township has been sold to a growing Lancaster County logistics firm, Way Services Inc., for $5.3 million, more than twice what an out-of-state investor bought it for in 2020.

Pitney Road Industrial LLC, a shell company based in New York City, bought the property from Flexsteel for $2 million in December 2020. Flexsteel permanently closed the distribution center in April 2020, as pandemic shutdowns continued for nonessential businesses, according to a report to investors. The Dubuque, Iowa-based company stopped production of upholstered residential furniture, such as sofas, loveseats and chairs, in November 2008 after a 53-year run of furniture production.

Shawn Barto, owner of Way Services Inc., said he was able snatch up the 14-acre parcel with a 214,000-square-foot building because he had been leasing the warehouse for about a year. Barto said he had it written in the lease that he would have an option to buy the property.

Barto said ownership was important to him if he was going to make the necessary upgrades for his growing delivery-warehouse-logistics company.

Way used to be headquartered at 1301 Harrisburg Pike in Manheim Township. That property was sold to the Lancaster County Solid Waste Authority in 2012 before Barto bought the company from founder John Way in 2015. Way leased from the LCSWA and then leased a small lot at Dillerville Road in Manheim Township and a warehouse in Atglen.

“We’ve been searching for years,” Barto said. “Industrial land is hard to find.”

Dan Berger, of U.S. Commercial Realty, said that it made sense that given the improvements for expansion that Barto would want to own the property rather than lease.

“The market is extremely tight right now,” said Berger, who with his son Dan BergerJr., facilitated the deal. “It really takes cooperation of the owner and prospective buyer to structure a deal.”

Berger said the price the property fetched is indicative of the strength of the industrial market right now.

“Property values for warehouses go up 30-40-50% in a relatively short period of time,” Berger said.

The Bergers worked with Barto to secure tenants for the former Flexsteel site where Way also provides third-party logistics and material handling services.

Way consolidated its operations to the Flexsteel site, added 16 new dock doors and made improvements to the office and lighting in the warehouse, Barto said on a recent walk through the building.

There’s more work to be done to accommodate his growing logistics and warehouse business. He hasn’t had a chance to take the Flexsteel sign off the front of the building.

Way has grown from a courier service for Amish families with three box trucks, six vans and 14 cars in 2015 to a warehouse-logistics operation with six cars, 14 vans, 17 box trucks, 14 tractors and 35 trailers, Barto said. It has a truck repair center that is certified to do inspections. Way has about 65 employees.

While Way still serves the Amish, it has expanded. As he walked through the warehouse, Barto showed the variety of clients served by the operation. Way handles a variety of work for customers, from storage for Franklin & Marshall College students to pick and pack for Cooper Booth Wholesale in Mountville, Barto said. Heavy bags on plastic wrapped pallets belonged to Rohrer Seed. There are items with boxes marked Sykd, a crossbow maker that Barto co-owns. Barto is also co-owner of the Bowhunter Superstore in York.

Barto said he has spent about $1 million to rehab the warehouse through a private investor and he would like to get funding for about $2.5 million more.

He just purchased another trucking company, D&S Express in Longswamp Township, Berks County.