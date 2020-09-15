READING – A former controller at Worley & Obetz on Tuesday admitted she helped its former CEO continue to carry out a $66.7 million bank fraud to hide the now-defunct company’s losses.

Judith Avilez, 59, of Elizabethtown, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud. She will be sentenced on Dec. 29. Avilez remains free on $50,000 bail until her sentencing.

Trained for the role in the scheme by her predecessor, Avilez told U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Schmehl that she was pleading guilty voluntarily.

Avilez is the third and final defendant in the scandal that saw one of Lancaster County’s best known family businesses abruptly collapse two years ago.

Avilez initially pleaded not guilty, intending to go to trial this week in Philadelphia. But she changed her mind after failing to have her statements to investigators two years ago thrown out, unsuccessfully arguing that she did not have valid legal counsel at the time.

CEO Jeffrey Lyons has admitted that he led a 15-year fraud to persuade Lancaster-based Fulton Bank and other banks to loan the company a total of $66.7 million, using those funds to paper over Worley & Obetz’s losses, keep the company operating and finance his personal purchases of real estate.

In July, Lyons was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison.

Lyons began the fraud more than a decade before Avilez began working at Worley & Obetz, a family owned energy company based in Manheim that supplied propane, heating oil and gasoline to homes and businesses for 72 years.

He initiated the scheme in about 2003 when he sought guidance from then-controller Karen Connelly, who was Avilez’s predecessor, about how to hide the company’s red ink, which he feared would lead to his dismissal, prosecutors have previously said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

To carry out the ruse, Connelly first would give Lyons the company’s actual monthly financial results, then Lyons would tell her what he wanted the results to appear to be.

Connelly also would generate bogus paperwork to support the phony results, skewing Worley & Obetz’s revenue, accounts receivable (money owed to Worley & Obetz by its customers), inventory and other key measures.

Lyons then would present the phony documents to Worley & Obetz’s owners, accountants and lenders, making them believe that Worley & Obetz was a growing, healthy business.

Connelly pleaded guilty to bank fraud in November. She will be sentenced on Sept. 24.

Though Connelly retired in December 2015, and Avilez succeeded her in January 2016, Connelly took a company computer home so she could keep supplying Lyons with bogus documents. Connelly handed this task to Avilez in July 2016, inviting Avilez to her home to train her in the scheme.

But the plot unraveled when Lyons skipped a May 2018 meeting with Worley & Obetz Vice Chairman and co-owner Seth Obetz and a representative of the Giant supermarket chain, which Lyons’ phony documents had portrayed as Worley & Obetz’s largest customer, prosecutors have said previously.

Knowing the charade would be uncovered, Lyons fled town. It was Avilez who then told Obetz about the long-running fraud. Lyons was immediately fired. He later was found by police in North Dakota; he returned home.

The discovery that Worley & Obetz’s prosperity was a mirage created an instant financial crisis for its remaining management. Three weeks later, in June 2018, Worley & Obetz’s plan to save the company was rejected by its lenders, leading to its immediate and permanent closing. The shutdown cost all 275 employees their jobs. Bankruptcy liquidation began two days later.