After 20 years of operating the Drums, Etc. store on New Holland Avenue, Rick Hamilton was planning on a change of scenery and a change in business.

He was going to downsize and relocate his store, shift most of the sales to online and become a partner in a new apartment project elsewhere in the city. He even put the New Holland Avenue property up for sale.

Then Hamilton got another idea – go forward with moving and streamlining Drums, Etc., but take his property off the market and develop rental housing there by himself instead.

“I thought my property had a much better location (than the site of the partnering opportunity) and I already owned it, which would make it easier to get financing,” Hamilton said Thursday.

The result will be the 550 Lofts, a $4.2 million development of 22 one-bedroom loft apartments. The upscale apartments, with monthly rents starting at $1,300 and sizes ranging from 600 to 760 square feet, are expected to be ready for occupancy in July.

Hamilton’s venture joins proposals for a half-dozen other sizable rental-housing developments in the city in the past 18 months, all surfacing as demand is strong and the cost of borrowing money is low.

The project will blend the old with the new, said project architect Gary Weaver of Tippetts/Weaver Architects. The site now is a complex of four buildings, including the former Park Hotel constructed in the late 1800s. The one- and two-story buildings combined are 10,000 square feet.

Hamilton has hired Benchmark Construction to create the apartments at the highly visible property, near Quips Pub and the Lancaster Science Factory. Benchmark will renovate all of the existing space, add a second story to the one-story buildings, then build a third story across the entire footprint, representing 12,000 square feet of new construction.

The 0.7-acre site between North Plum and North Franklin streets will have 27 parking spaces and ample landscaping, including a 6-to-8 foot swath of planting beds around the building and 22 trees, providing storm water management. Hamilton also is putting a dog park at the rear of the site.

The project will include 1,900 square feet of refurbished commercial space, part of where Drums, Etc. operated and, before that, Martin Appliance, L.R. Keperling & Sons appliances and air conditioning, a candy store and a tavern.

Drums, Etc. left the New Holland Avenue complex, where it used all 10,000 square feet, in September for 1,700 square feet in The Fiddlers Green Village at 2503 Lititz Pike, Neffsville.

Hamilton, 60, a Lititz resident who grew up in Lancaster city, founded Drums, Etc. in 1985 on North Plum Street. It then relocated to North Queen Street in 1993 and moved to New Holland Avenue in 2000.

