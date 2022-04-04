Over the last month, part of the Elizabethtown area’s history has been disappearing along Route 230 near Cloverleaf Road.

The former Clearview Diner, which opened 74 years ago in Mount Joy Township, has been torn down by owners of an Adams County fruit farm who bought the property last fall and plan to build self-storage units there. The leveling of the old diner began in late February and was nearly complete last week.

While it’s been almost two decades since the closure of the old Clearview Diner and five years since any restaurant operated at the site, the current demolition is forcing a sad, final farewell to what was once a vibrant community hub.

“I ate two meals a day there most of my life until it closed,” said Dixie Kaley, 68, who formerly worked as an insurance agent in Elizabethtown. “To see it in rubble now is sad.”

Paul and Edna Mumma opened Clearview Diner in 1948 after buying 12 acres of land east of Elizabethtown and setting up a prefabricated, stainless-steel diner on part of it. Clearview Diner specialized in Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and baked goods. “Good Food. Home Baked Pies,” read an early newspaper advertisement.

Five years after opening, the Mummas expanded what had been a 50-seat restaurant with a second dining room. Then in the 1980s, they added a back dining room, which became a frequent meeting place for local clubs and other community groups. If every seat was filled, there would be nearly 300 people.

Kaley, who typically ate breakfast and lunch at the 2000 W. Main St. diner, remembers it as always being crowded, with the seats at the counter being the most sought after.

“You literally had to squeeze by everybody getting in and out of that doorway,” she said.

The local crowd

Situated a mile from the Cloverleaf Road exit of Route 283, the Clearview Diner was frequented by truckers who mixed with a local crowd that included gangs of gossiping retirees who would come for breakfast, or stop by for early afternoon pie and coffee, Kaley said. An early-bird dinner special began bringing seniors in around 4 p.m.

“Anybody you wanted to know was at the Clearview Diner,” Kaley said. “I would go in there at lunch maybe at 1:30 or 2 o’clock and all the old, retired guys from town were there, and you got an education like you could have never gotten anywhere else.”

In addition to the interesting company, Kaley recalls hearty Lancaster County fare, such as hot roast beef sandwiches, baked chicken and other meat-and-potato dishes. The doughnuts and pies also made a lasting impression.

“I could so eat a pie of Stan Mumma’s lemon sponge pie now,” said Kaley, recalling the baking of the younger Mumma. “Even their coffee was good.”

Along with his brothers, Paul and Lavern, Stanley Mumma helped his parents run the restaurant and then operated it himself after them. Stanley Mumma, who did most of the baking at the Clearview Diner, lives nearby and monitored the demolition.

“It was sort of a sad situation to see it go,” said the 82-year-old Stanley Mumma. “We thought over the years that maybe a corporation would come in and try to operate it and buy it. I guess nobody was interested.”

‘It was a great place’

Except for several years in the mid-1960s when it was operated by the owners of the Dutch Pantry restaurant chain, the Clearview Diner was operated by members of the Mumma family from its founding until the late 1990s.

The Mumma family’s stewardship of the diner came to an end in 1999 when it was sold to an owner of Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant in Mount Joy Borough. Several years later, the diner changed hands again, beginning a decade and a half during which a series of restaurants came and went, including Tic Tac Diner, Clearview Family Restaurant and, finally, Babbo’s Italian Grill, which was the last restaurant to operate there.

Salvatore Caretti, who owned and operated Pizza Town and My Place Pizza in Elizabethtown, bought the property in 2007 for $700,000, leasing it to several other operators before opening Babbo’s there himself in 2011. Caretti would only operate Babbo’s at the site for six years.

“I closed it down because the place was too big for me for what I do,” said Caretti, who put the property up for sale right after he closed Babbo’s

Over the last five years, Caretti said he hadn’t gotten that many inquiries from people who wanted to operate a restaurant on the site and in September, he sold it for $1.14 million to the owners of Mount Ridge Farms, a 650-acre wholesale apple and peach farm near Biglerville.

Blake Slaybaugh, a fifth-generation owner of Mount Ridge Farms, said building and operating storage facilities have offered consistent income to supplement what they make farming.

“It’s just that the farming industry is very volatile,” he said. “You need to find other incomes to keep everything moving.”

Pending final approval from Mount Joy Township officials, Slaybaugh said he expects construction of 240 self-storage units to begin later this month and wrap up by July.

After the new storage facility debuts and erases the last physical vestige of Clearview Diner at its longtime spot, Kaley says her fond memories will persist. Yet she says happy memories of the old days at Clearview Diner will be joined by sad thoughts about what its disappearance means for the area.

“It was a great place. I will miss it probably the rest of my days,” she said. “(Now) we’re just a town full of pizza parlors, vape shops and Turkey Hills. And now storage facilities.”