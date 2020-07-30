Two years after it closed, plans are in the works to revive the former Carlos & Charlies in East Hempfield Township as a new restaurant.

A sale of the real estate and transfer of the liquor license are pending for the restaurant property at 2309 Columbia Ave. which would become Almigos, maintaining a focus on Mexican and American food.

Once the transfers are finalized, new owner Alan Mongeau says he expects to spend about two months doing renovations, with most of the work focused on an overhaul of the kitchen. The bar and dining area of the 80-seat restaurant were redone in 2016.

Mongeau, who has Mongeau Contracting in East Hempfield Township, plans to oversee the renovation work, which he hopes will include the addition of a 2,500-square-foot deck.

Mongeau, who lives about a mile away, said he always wanted to have a restaurant and saw an opportunity when the former Carlos & Charlies went on the market. He said he will have a management team oversee Almigos, but will still be involved in operations.

Opened in 1992, the Columbia Avenue Carlos & Charlies was the last of what used to be three Carlos & Charlies restaurants in Lancaster County, including ones in Mount Joy and Lancaster city.

Before it became Carlos & Charlies, the location at the intersection of Running Pump Road and Columbia Avenue was the home of Rusty's Fine Dining and Spirits. Prior to that, it was Three Mile House Cafe.

