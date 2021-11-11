AHF Products, the former Armstrong Flooring hardwood division, is being sold to a Dallas private equity firm for an undisclosed price.

Paceline Equity Partners announced Wednesday it had agreed to buy AHF Products from American Industrial Partners. The deal is expected to be completed in 2022’s first quarter.

American Industrial Partners had acquired the business from Armstrong Flooring in December 2018 for $100 million, then moved its headquarters from Lancaster to Mountville the next year. At that time, the headquarters had 69 employees. The current size of the local workforce was not immediately available.

"AHF Products has experienced incredible growth since inception and we're thrilled to partner with Paceline with a shared vision of how we will take the business to the next level,” said AHF Products CEO Brian Carson in a press release.

AHF Products does not disclose its annual revenue.