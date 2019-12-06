Heat and Control Inc. will nearly quadruple the size of its Lancaster facility by moving from the Flyway Business Park to Lime Spring Farm in early 2021, the company said Friday.
Based in Hayward, California, Heat and Control is a global company that makes processing, product handling, packaging and inspecting equipment for food and other kinds of manufacturers.
The Lancaster location provides sales (including equipment demonstrations), service and training of its customers’ employees on using, maintaining and troubleshooting the equipment.
Costing more than $10 million, the new facility will be 120,000 square feet on a 13-acre site at Running Pump Road and Noll Drive. The site is in Lime Spring Farm, a mixed-use project of Oak Tree Development.
Heat and Control’s current location at 187 W. Airport Road, which the company occupied in 1999 and has since outgrown, is 35,000 square feet.
Brian Barr, Heat and Control’s director of sales, says the move will let the Lancaster location expand its workforce from today’s 75 employees but that it’s too early to estimate the number of new jobs.
Heat and Control has been in Lancaster since 1982 when it opened a Greenfield Corporate Center location.
The company hopes to break ground on the Lime Spring Farm location early next year, depending on the approval of its plan by East Hempfield Township. Occupancy is expected in the first quarter of 2021.
Speedwell Design is the project’s architect and Speedwell Construction is the project’s general contractor. Scott Bradbury from U.S. Commercial Realty and Tom McDermott from NAI Commercial Partners are handling the real estate transaction.