A liquidation sale began this week at Flower and Home Marketplace, a silk flower and crafts superstore in Blue Ball that will be closing later this summer and then be replaced by an auction center.

Ken Mull, who operates the nearly 140,000-square-foot store with his wife, Audrey, said the couple plans to liquidate the merchandise at the store just south of Route 23 in Blue Ball and then merge its retail operation with Audrey’s, their wholesale home decor business in Lebanon. Online retail sales will continue at www.flowerandhome.com

Mull said the couple had been contemplating such a change over the last six months for the 60-employee business they’ve operated since 2013 when the bought the Flower & Craft Warehouse, a similar business that began operating in part of the former sewing factory in 1990.

While Flower & Home Marketplace will stay open as long as there are things to sell, Mull said he expects it to close by at least the end of September.

The Mulls sold the property in June for $2.15 million to PA Auction Center of Quarryville which will be moving its 12-year-old auction business to the spot just south of Route 23 in Blue Ball

PA Auction Center owner Chris Stoltzfus said the much-larger East Earl Township location will allow him to hold all his events inside, while adding a roughly 10,000-square-foot retail store to the regular schedule of auctions that include sales of sporting goods, antiques, restaurant equipment and tools, among other things.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Stoltzfus said he expects to begin holding auctions in Blue Ball within a month of Flower & Home Marketplace’s closing. Stoltzfus said he plans to sell PA Auction House’s current, 17,000-square-foot location northwest of Quaryville along White Oak Road.