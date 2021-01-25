A Florida firm has acquired Lancaster-based insurance broker Murray Insurance Associates for an undisclosed price.

AssuredPartners, based in the Orlando suburb of Lake Mary, is a 10-year-old firm that posts $1.6 billion in annual revenue. It operates more than 190 offices in 34 states, London and Belgium.

According to AssuredPartners, Murray will remain under the leadership of Richard Rankin, its chairman, president and CEO. Murray has 170 employees and annual revenue of $31 million.

Murray, based at 39 N. Duke St., was founded in 1930 by the late Paul G. Murray. It acquired another Lancaster-based insurance broker, Securus Group, in 2012. Murray was employee-owned.

Spokesmen for Murray and AssuredPartners did not immediately respond to questions from LNP | LancasterOnline about what impact, if any, the transaction will have on the Murray workforce and facilities