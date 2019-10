A Five Below store is slated to open Nov. 1 at Mill Creek Square, the Route 30 shopping center that includes Kohl’s, Bed Bath & Beyond and Aldi.

The store will take a 9,000-square-foot space next to the Kohl’s that’s the former home of Shoe Carnival.

Five Below sells decor, toys, candy, sports items and gifts for between $1 and $5. It also has a store near the Walmart along Fruitville Pike. There’s also a Five Below in the Shops at Rockvale, although that one is slated to close in February.

