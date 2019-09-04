The first Pennsylvania Hemp Summit will be in Lancaster County next month.

The state agriculture department announced recently that, with assistance from Team Pennsylvania, it will hold the event at the convention center in downtown Lancaster.

The bulk of the summit will be on Tuesday, Oct. 8, but a networking reception hosted by Lancaster Farming — and featuring a panel discussion led by Eric Hurlock of its industrial hemp podcast — is scheduled for the evening of Monday, Oct. 7.

“The summit will serve as a bridge to connect hemp farmers, processors, investors, and supporting industries with hemp industry experts from across the country and internationally, and provide an opportunity to learn, network, and grow to benefit the future in Pennsylvania hemp,” according to the department.

The event website at teampa.com/pahempsummit details plans for an expo hall and breakout sessions geared for investors, businesses and farms, with a note that space is limited.

Tickets are $150 apiece, or $25 for just the networking reception.