Lebanon restaurants have a new supplier for products and nonperishables.

M & C Restaurant Supply opened for business at 201 East Lehman Street on Tuesday to service small restaurants with necessities including takeout containers, paper cups, bags, rice, oil, sugar and salt, according to a Lebtown report.

The business is the only one of its kind in Lebanon County.

Owner Cesar Harwood told Lebtown that many business owners he spoke to currently buy stock from Reading or Hershey. Now, Lebanon restaurants have a much closer supplier — one that offers free delivery within five miles of the store.

“We are expecting a positive reaction from the community because there’s nothing like it in Lebanon,” he told Lebtown.

The Restaurant Supply has locations in Reading and Lancaster city. Other nearby suppliers include Seigfried’s Restaurant Equipment in Berks and Brubaker’s Restaurant Equipment in Robesonia.