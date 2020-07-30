A new cafe has opened in East Earl Township with a seating area that doubles as a showroom for a builder of decks and other outdoor living spaces.

Located just north of Route 322 at 158 Toddy Drive, East Earl, Fireside Cafe at Keystone sells coffee drinks as well as pastries, sandwiches and parfaits from a small building integrated into the outdoor display for Keystone Custom Decks.

After ordering from a takeout window, cafe customers can find a spot in any of the seating areas that illustrate the type of work done by Keystone Custom Decks. The cafe includes a customer drive-thru as well as an option for curbside pickup.

Originally conceived as an in-house cafe for the company’s customers and roughly 70 employees, Fireside Cafe was expanded to accommodate the public.

Fireside Cafe features some outdoor fireplaces where guests can stay comfortable when the weather cools, as well as a three-season room outfitted with heaters where customers can sit during the cold winter months.

Fireside Cafe is owned by Michael Esh, who is also a partner in Keystone Custom Decks.

