The fired former executive director of the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board has sued the board and the county, alleging wage discrimination based on her sex and wrongful termination rooted in her investigation into complaints of a hostile work environment based on race.

Cathy Rychalsky, who sued under her legal, maiden name, Cathy Carl, said her firing was also retaliation for speaking out about the investigation. The civil suit claims the firing violated the state’s whistleblower law as well as a mandate to “root out instances of race-based employment discrimination.”

Rychalsky led the organization from January 2016 until February when she was fired. The board did not give a reason for her firing, which came after rejecting her resignation and a week after she said she was forced out of her job.

Lancaster’s workforce board operates as a nonprofit organization with a budget of $6 million and board members appointed by the county commissioners. It is one of 22 federal and state-funded workforce boards in Pennsylvania that oversee training programs and CareerLink centers, which provide services and programs for unemployed and companies seeking workers.

In the suit filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Rychalsky said the workforce board told her she was terminated because of a Jan. 25 email she sent to public officials, community members and LNP. In her termination letter, the board claimed the Jan. 25 email was “insubordinate,” “defamatory,” and disclosed “private” information.

John W. Moser, the retired assistant director for the Berks County Workforce Development Board, remains Lancaster’s interim director while a search for a permanent director is conducted.

In the suit, Rychalsky claims she was forced to resign due to her efforts to investigate and address complaints of a hostile work environment based on race. In the lawsuit, Rychalsky detailed a months-long investigation that revealed “a pattern of discrimination and hostility” from two employees directed towards staff members who are people of color. This pattern of discrimination was witnessed by white staff members who were interviewed as well, Rychalsky said in the suit.

She also says in the suit that Board Chairman G. David Sload repeatedly called her “young lady” and she was paid less than her male predecessor and less than her successor. Rychalsky was paid $113,000. Moser is being paid $100 an hour for up to three days a week. The salary of her predecessor could not be obtained by LNP on Friday. She said the wage difference was not the result of a seniority system, merit system, system which measures earnings by quantity or quality of production, or a differential based on any other factor other than sex. The work performed by Moser required the same skill, effort, and responsibility as when Rychalsky performed the job, the suit said.

Lancaster County Solicitor Jacquelyn E. Pfursich said the county does not comment on litigation.

Sload responded on behalf of the workforce board.

“The LCWDB denies all allegations in Ms. Rychalsky’s Complaint,” he said in an emailed statement. “The Board will be vigorously defending this lawsuit, and looks forward to providing an accurate account of the events at issue. Under the advice of counsel, the Lancaster Workforce Development Board will not be providing further comment regarding this pending litigation matter.”

In addition to unspecified monetary compensation for damages, Rychalsky is seeking the board to expunge negative comments about her firing from her employment record and that it correct its practices surrounding the hostile work environment claims.

Rychalsky’s attorney, Derek J. Demeri, of Zeff Law Firm LLC in New Jersey, said Rychalsky has made formal complaints to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission. The EEOC is barred by law from discussing complaints. Complaints to the PHRC are not public. According to its website, most complaints are settled or closed for other reasons without advancing to the public-hearing stage. Specific information about cases settled or closed for other reasons is not typically available to the public.

Demeri said he is also representing the workforce board employee who made the hostile workplace complaint. That employee has lodged formal complaints with the EEOC, the PHRC and the state Department of Labor & Industry, Demeri said.