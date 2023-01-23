With Hershey Farm’s 650 restaurant seats unavailable for the foreseeable future and the county already down 600 seats due to last year’s closure of Good N Plenty, tour-bus friendly eateries that suffered through the pandemic now find themselves facing larger than expected crowds that they are struggling to accommodate, in no small part because they can’t attract enough workers.

Located next to 2,100-seat Sight & Sound Theatres, whose shows are a group tour staple, Hershey Farm has been a popular stop for busloads of visitors visiting the restaurant before or after a show.

The Jan. 10 fire that destroyed the Strasburg Township restaurant has other tourist-friendly restaurants making plans to host diners who would have gone to Hershey Farm.

It’s not quite clear exactly where everyone will go to eat, especially if they’re looking for a restaurant with a large buffet serving Pennsylvania Dutch meat-and-potatoes fare.

“I’m sure that we’ll get a little bit of an uptick from Hershey Farm, but where are all the buses going to go? That to me is a major concern,” said Phil Weaver, co-president/co-CEO of Shady Maple, which has a roughly 2,000-seat smorgasbord in East Earl Township.

“Right now, we’re not in too bad of shape because it is the slow time,” Weaver said. “But March is coming, and it will get busier again.”

John Smucker, owner of Bird-in-Hand Corp., said his 400-seat restaurant in the village of Bird-in-Hand was able to accommodate the extra business he got last year because nearby Good N Plenty wasn’t an option. But with an ongoing problem getting enough employees to operate at full capacity, he worries about the impact of more extra customers this summer when Hershey Farm won’t be an option.

“We don’t want to just take it and then have a disastrous experience with those guests,” he said.

Ensuring visitors have a positive dining experience is not just about being a good host. It undergirds a key sector of the county’s economy. Last year tourism had a $3.3 billion impact on Lancaster County, employing more than 21,000, according to figures from the state Department of Labor.

A scramble to rebook

The opening of Sight & Sound Theatres’s spring season March 10 is the unofficial beginning of the local tourist season since its stage productions of Bible stories are the cornerstone of many itineraries. But the impact of the fire at the adjacent Hershey Farm complex is already being felt by tour operators who are now scrambling to finalize summer trips to Lancaster County.

“I can’t tell the people ‘I’m taking you to Lancaster’ and then have no place to feed them when I get there because the restaurants are already full,” said Sharon Ritterspach-Danolfo, manager and tour planner for Ohio-based TLC tours, which organizes a half dozen group tours a year to Lancaster County, some of which include meal stops at Hershey Farm.

“You have to have these reservations way, way ahead. And you also have to know the pricing in order to know the price of the tour that you’re selling to people. So, it all has to be done now,” she said.

The fire at Hershey Farm came just more than a week before some 250,000 copies of TLC Tour’s 2023 tour book were due to be printed, triggering a flurry of calls to make alternate arrangements, Ritterspach-Danolfo said.

“(Hershey Farm) has always been a wonderful spot. We’re very sad it’s not there,” Ritterspach-Danolfo said.

While meals for her own tours have been rebooked in Amish homes or at other restaurants, Ritterspach-Danolfo said she worries about the cumulative effect of so many bus groups having to find new places to eat.

“It can be really great for the other restaurants, but from my viewing, they’re usually already very full,” she said. “I don’t know how many more they can actually fit into their schedule.”

Edward Harris, president and CEO of Discover Lancaster, said the tourism promotion organization has also been working with tour groups that suddenly need to make alternate meal arrangements for planned trips to Lancaster County.

“Lancaster County offers many great dining options for incoming groups and visitors, from Pennsylvania Dutch to casual eateries to international flavors,” Harris said. “As they learn of those options, we’re steadily working with different groups and many of our partners in still creating a great visit for them.”

Deryl Stoltzfus, one of three owners of Hershey Farm, said group bookings from 2023 were “significantly up” from 2022 and that they anticipated “a very good year.”

Now, in addition to working to reroute groups that had been planning to eat at the restaurant, Stoltzfus said he is trying to determine what to do for overnight guests at the 60-room inn for whom a free smorgasbord breakfast was a valuable perk.

“We have so many loyal and returning guests, they’re going to be understanding, but we still have to provide something,” Stoltzfus said. “That’s what we’re trying to figure out.”

Running out of room

Some tour groups have been finding it difficult to make alternate arrangements at some of the most prominent local restaurants popular with tourists.

“We definitely had bus companies calling us and inquiring. At this point in time, especially from March on, we don’t do any bus reservations on Saturdays,” Weaver, of Shady Maple Smorgasbord, said.

The reason, Weaver says, is that on a busy Saturday bus groups could overwhelm Shady Maple’s smorgasbord, which can be filled with walk-in traffic alone. An overflow room could potentially handle more bus groups, but that hasn’t been opened very often because there aren’t enough workers to staff it.

“I can’t open to the capacity I used to because I just do not have enough help at this point,” said Weaver, noting that the staffing problem persists even with the policy of paying everyone $3 an hour extra for work on Saturdays.

Although they can’t make Saturday reservations, buses still show up and Weaver said some of them can be accommodated in the large group rooms. But last year some were turned away and told to try restaurants such as Yoder’s Restaurant & Buffet in nearby New Holland.

“I’ve got to take care of my walk-in traffic. I can’t seat buses on the regular side. It’s all but near impossible because it’s all full of regular customers. And that is my No. 1,” Weaver said. “Buses are great to have at times, but I really can’t on a Saturday.”

Miller’s Smorgasbord, a roughly 400-seat Ronks restaurant less than 3 miles from Hershey Farm, has also been getting calls from tour groups suddenly in need of new reservations, according to Tom Neely, CEO of Thomas E. Strauss Inc., which owns and operates Miller’s Smorgasbord along with Smokehouse BBQ & Brews in Bird-in-Hand.

“I think what we’re all rallying to do is try to help take care of those visitors and make sure we’re providing the best in Lancaster hospitality, no matter where it is,” he said.

In addition to its restaurant, Bird-in-Hand Corp. has a 125-room hotel and a 150-seat theater. Smucker said visitors to the complex often expect to be able to eat at the restaurant, even if they don't purchase a package that includes a meal.

“We don’t want to displace our regular line of guests and groups,” Smucker said of the prospect of taking groups that were planning to eat at Hershey Farm. “We’ll have to spend some time figuring it out. … I think we may be able to accommodate a fair portion, I hope.”