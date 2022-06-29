The Fine Wine & Good Spirits store on North Queen Street in Lancaster city reopens 9 a.m. Friday following a renovation that lasted one month.

The state-owned liquor store at 252 N. Queen St. was closed May 30 for work that was slated to include new signage, paint and flooring, according to a Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board spokesman. At the time of its closure, the PLCB didn’t offer a timeline for the Queen Street store’s reopening, saying only that it hoped to reopen it “before the end of summer.”

The Queen Street store’s hours of operation will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday. Its phone number is 717-396-7195.