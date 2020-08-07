Fewer Lancaster County residents are losing their jobs because of COVID-19, but joblessness remains at historically high levels even as people who previously lost jobs are slowly returning to work, new data indicate.

The number of county residents filing initial claims for unemployment benefits fell last week by 20.6% to 463, the fewest since the pandemic began in mid-March, according to Lancaster County Workforce Development Board figures released Thursday.

Yet the volume of new claims for the week ending Aug. 1 is still more than double the weekly volume before the pandemic hit.

As the number of initial jobless claims filed by county residents dropped last week, so did the number filed statewide. The number of initial claims filed nationally also fell, dropping 17% to 1.2 million

In Lancaster County, the board’s statistics indicate that once idled, unemployed county residents are only slowly going back to work.

Some 28,600 Lancaster County residents filed continuing claims for unemployment for the week ending July 25, which was the most recent data available from the board. While those claims jumped from the previous week, the latest numbers continue a downward trend that saw such claims topping 32,000 in late June.

“To me it’s a cautious improvement that we’re reading as businesses actually bringing employees back, slowly, and definitely conservatively,” said Naomi Young, director of the Center for Regional Analysis of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County.

While Young said the recent hiring seems to show businesses are getting a handle on staffing needs going into the fall, the “still incredibly high” number of jobless residents indicates it’s time to grapple with the idea that the numbers are indicative of a real recession, not simply reflective of people who haven’t yet been called back to work.

“We’ve moved out of saying ‘This is a quick hit and we’re going to move on,’ to saying ‘OK, this has been going on long enough to think about how it has impacted fundamental conditions in our economy,’” she said.

