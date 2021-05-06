Slightly fewer Lancaster County residents filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week, new data shows, but the figure remained inflated by already idled countians who’ve exhausted their regular benefits now seeking to renew their eligibility.

While the number of new claims dipped 4.5% to 639 claims, the figure exceeded 600 for the sixth consecutive week, a trend that's erased a months-long steady decline to the 200s – a level on the brink of pre-pandemic norms here.

The surge into the 600s occurred once the one-year anniversary of the pandemic arrived in mid-March, suggesting the upturn is due in part to fresh filings from countians who’ve run through their year-long first round of benefits, a Lancaster County Workforce Development Board official said.

New claims declined more sharply across the nation and the state. Nationally, new claims (formally known as initial claims) fell 15.6% to 498,000, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday. Statewide, new claims declined 10.4% to 24,300.

However, another type of local unemployment claims – continued claims, which are filed by people who already are receiving jobless benefits and want to keep doing so – grew 7.0% in the most recent reporting period. They increased to 6,800 in the week ended April 24.