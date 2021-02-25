The number of new layoffs in Lancaster County fell 17.5% last week, edging closer to the volume that was typical here before COVID-19 arrived in mid-March, a local indicator shows.

New claims for unemployment benefits dropped to 344, according to preliminary figures released by the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board on Thursday, declining for the fifth time in the past six weeks.

Prior to the pandemic, about 200 county residents were laid off a week, based on the number of new claims filed.

But that changed dramatically when the coronavirus appeared, leading Gov. Tom Wolf to issue stay-at-home orders and shutdowns of non-essential businesses. Those orders, in turn, triggered massive layoffs that pushed new claims to a peak of 15,700 in the first week of April.

After that, the number of new claims steadily dwindled for months, until a second wave of COVID-19 cases hit in November and Wolf ordered a three-week shutdown of certain categories of businesses in mid-December.

The rebound fizzled in early January, leading to the steady descent that’s underway now.

The local trend was mirrored by the national and statewide data. The number of new claims (formally known as initial claims) across the country slid 13.2% to 730,000 last week, the U.S. Department of Labor said. In Pennsylvania, new claims dipped 15.0% to 24,100.

A second local indicator, however, went up.

The number of continued claims filed by already unemployed countians who want to keep receiving benefits increased 8.0% to 11,466 in the week ended Feb. 13, the most recent data available.

This measure has followed the same pattern as new claims. Continued claims also hit their pandemic peak last spring, reaching above 50,000, ebbed into the fall and began a rebound in November that lasted until early January.

Since then, continued claims have dropped most weeks, with some exceptions such as the week ended Feb. 13.