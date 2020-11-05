The Lancaster County economy has taken another step closer to the normal level seen here before COVID-19 arrived in mid-March, a key indicator suggests.

But there’s still a fair amount of ground to cover.

The number of Lancaster County residents who filed continued claims for unemployment benefits fell 9.4% in the week ended Oct. 24, the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board reported Thursday.

The drop to 10,900 claims – the fifth consecutive weekly reduction -- sustains the gradual decline in the indicator from 50,800 continued claims per week in early May, the board’s statistics show.

While that represents significant progress, the weekly volume remains more than twice the amount seen in January and February.

Beyond that, the week-to-week decrease of 1,135 claims does not mean all those countians found work.

In fact, 514 countians – representing 45.3% of the week-to-week “improvement” -- stopped filing continued claims because they had exhausted their benefits, according to the board.

At the same time that the weekly number of continued claims keeps receding, the number of new claims appears to have hit a plateau.

The number of new claims filed by county residents rose 4.0% last week to 284, the seventh straight week that the number of new claims has hovered between 250 and 300.

Again, looking at the big picture, the indicator is exponentially more robust than it was in early April, when it peaked at 15,700 new claims.

On the other hand, like the number of continued claims, the number of new claims stands notably higher than the pre-pandemic level. A year ago, for example, the week that ended Nov. 2 saw only 165 new claims filed.

Nationally, the number of new claims (known formally as initial claims) slid a tiny 0.4% to 751,000, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Statewide, the number of new claims went up 15.5% to 23,100.